WWE NXT Results (10/25) Huge NXT Women’s Title Qualifier Battle Royal, Almas Battles Strong!

WWE NXT Results October 25th, 2017

Backstage, William Regal lets us know that due to the circumstances surrounding Nikki Cross' qualifying match last week she will be given another opportunity to qualify for the fatal four-way at Takeover San Antonio. Also, Regal has spoken to The Undisputed Era and SAnity about their conduct last week. SAnity will be defending the NXT Tag Team Titles against The Authors of Pain. The other members of SAnity will be banned from ringside. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli Lorcan slaps the soul out of Moss. European uppercut by Lorcan. Moss forces Lorcan into the corner and yells "what's wrong with you? Are you crazy?" Moss hits the ropes and runs right into a sick dropkick by Lorcan. Burch tags in. Moss picks up Burch and drives him into the corner. Sabbatelli tags in and lands a few chops. Burch surprises Sabbatelli with a missile dropkick. Sabbatelli levels Burch with a clothesline. Moss and Sabbatelli work over Burch. Burch manages to tag in Lorcan. Lorcan goes on a chopping spree on both Moss and Sabbatelli. Running European uppercut on Moss followed by a running blockbuster on Sabbatelli by Lorcan. Lorcan tries a crossbody but Moss catches him. Moss fall away slams Lorcan into the turnbuckle. Moss and Sabbatelli hit a Gory Special into a running bulldog for the win. Winners Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli Don't underestimate @TinoSabbatelli's ability to inflict INSANE pain! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/n42tPuwdlA — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 26, 2017