The Miz: My Fetus Hit The Genetic Lottery (Video), Nia Jax Joining Team RAW For Survivor Series?

Nia Jax

Following this week’s ‘under siege’ invasion on WWE RAW, Nia Jax issued the following warning to the Smackdown’s Women’s team ahead of Survivor Series, leading to speculation she might join Team RAW:

Listen here Maude & Marge! Don’t think I’ll forget what you & your lame crew did to team Red. Just wait until #SurvivorSeries @TaminaSnuka https://t.co/kaMmleAMCP — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) October 25, 2017

Jax has been out on a leave of absence, but there is a chance she could return in time and join the RAW team. As it stands, Alicia Fox is the only current member (and team captain) of the RAW Women’s team. Smackdown is led by Becky Lynch, and has Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Carmella and Tamina joining the ranks.

The Miz

TMZ recently caught up with The Miz and talked about the baby girl he and Maryse are expecting, and if she could grow up to be a wrestler. Miz says she can be whatever she wants when she grows up, but she’ll be a star regardless.

