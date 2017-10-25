Robbie E Comments On His Impact Wrestling Release, Reports Of Wrestlers’ Unhappiness w/ Creative Plans, Neville’s Post-WWE Future

Robbie E recently spoke with Pollo Del Mar for the Arm Drag Takedown podcast; you can read a few excerpts (transcripts credit: Huffington Post) below: Robbie E comments on knowing it was time to leave Impact Wrestling, and says he owes them a debt of gratitude for giving him a chance: “I’m the first one to admit, [Impact] gave me an opportunity. Without them, I wouldn’t have been on reality television. I wouldn’t have traveled the world. I wouldn’t have been on worldwide television all those years.” “I love Impact with all my heart…I’m thankful for everything I was given. But I had to take a risk.” “I know it’s going to sound crazy, but the day I asked for my release was the day. It wasn’t really something I was thinking about for a while,” Strauss continued. “That day I talked about it with my wife and said, ‘It’s time.’” Robbie comments on recent stories of wrestling departures and creative unhappiness, and says it was never an issue for him: “I would look at it and say, ‘What do I care? Wrestling isn’t real, and I’m making just as much money.’” “If I had said, ‘No, I don’t want to lose to a girl. I don’t want to lose to Brooke [Adams],’ [Impact] would have probably said ‘Alright.’ Then I would have been fired a few months later, and I wouldn’t have had a job for the last four years.” Robbie comments on Neville’s apparent WWE departure: “For someone like Neville, God… he could wrestle around the world. He’s one of the best, and I’m sure he could go anywhere and he has other opportunities to make as much money as he’s making.” “I’m the first one to tell you: I got into pro wrestling because I want to be a star. I want to be on TV and I want to make money.” <p