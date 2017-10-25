Kurt Angle Confirmed For WWE RAW TV Taping In The UK Next Month, Triple H Announces NXT Takeover War Games Theme Songs

Bill Pritchard
kurt angle

It’s True

WWE announced Kurt Angle will be appearing on the November 6th episode of WWE RAW that is set to be taped in Manchester, England.

The following tweet was posted by WWE UK’s Twitter account, with a link to ticket information for the event:

War Games

Triple H announced “Executioner’s Tax” by PowerTrip and and “Play” by Marmozets are the official theme songs for NXT Takeover: War Games. Check out the announcement video below:
