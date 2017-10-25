WWE And Sport TV Announce Multi-Year Agreement To Televise RAW And Smackdown In Portugal

WWE issued the following press release, detailing a new agreement to air RAW and Smackdown on Sport TV in Portugal:

LISBON, PORTUGAL and STAMFORD, Conn., October 24, 2017 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and SPORT TV, Portugal’s premier sports broadcaster, today announced a new multi-year agreement to broadcast WWE’s flagship programs Raw® and SmackDown® starting next Tuesday, October 31.

SPORT TV channel SPORT.TV5 will offer complete versions of Raw and SmackDown, with Raw airing at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and SmackDown airing at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. In addition, SPORT.TV+ will broadcast a one-hour edition of Raw at 6 p.m. on Thursdays and a one-hour edition of SmackDown at 11 a.m. on Saturdays. All programs will be available with Portuguese commentary. During premiere week, SPORT.TV5 will debut Raw and SmackDown at special times, with Raw airing at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31 and SmackDown airing at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1.

“SPORT TV is thrilled to welcome back WWE, now exclusively on our networks in Portugal,” said Nuno Ferreira, Director of SPORT TV. “We are certain that the partnership between these two renowned brands will be a success going forward.”

“SPORT TV shares our vision and passion for engaging and entertaining our fans,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “This partnership to televise WWE programming in Portugal allows us to expand our reach and deliver our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment to WWE fans throughout the country.”

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE programming reaches more than 650 million homes worldwide in 20 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.

About SPORT TV

SPORT TV is the leading sports channel in Portugal, transmitted by pay-tv cable and satellite, entirely dedicated to national and international sports events. Its first broadcast was in September 1998.

It develops a concept which is pioneer in Portugal, carried out by a specialized, young and dynamic team, that intends to offer the most varied and quality programming meeting the interests of the Portuguese viewer.

SPORT TV has five sports premium channels in Portugal focused on broadcasting “live and exclusive” major sports events, covering all the relevant sports news in Portugal and in the World. Last year we launched SPORT.TV+, a free news channel that produces various daily news programs live from its studios.

SPORT TV has won some of the most prestigious trophies in TV journalism for its programs.

SPORT TV ranks 1st in pay-tv channels. In a regular basis, Sport TV is the most viewed channel of all Portuguese channels.