Total Divas E! Network posted the following ‘first look’ video of the seventh season of Total Divas, which will premiere next Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST: Related: WWE Power Couple Getting Their Own Reality Show?; Details Regarding WWE’s Future Reality Show Plans Catching Up With Kevin Sullivan The following video features 1Wrestling.com’s Bill Apter catching up with Kevin Sullivan who will be appearing at the Championship Wrestling From Florida Legends Fanfest in Tampa this week: A genuine legend not only as a wrestler but a creator of stories and a mentor. On October 21, 2017 Bill Apter briefly chatted with Kevin Sullivan who is focused on a wonderful upcoming event in Florida honoring Championship Wrestling from Florida (and he gives details). Thanks to www.legendsofthering for giving the Apter Chat the red carpet as always!