Alexa Bliss Comments On Sharing Her Message Of Body Positivity On Total Divas, Advice Nikki Bella Gave Her

|
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Gabi Duncan for E! News while promoting next week’s Total Divas premiere; you can read a few highlights below:
Alexa Bliss hopes to share her message of body positivity on this season of Total Divas:
Alexa comments on overcoming an eating disorder and finding success:
Related: E! Posts First Look At Total Divas’ Seventh Season, Bill Apter Catches Up With Kevin Sullivan (Video)
Bliss says she reached out to Nikki Bella for advice before going on the show: