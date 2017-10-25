Final Competitor Confirmed For The NXT Takeover: War Games Women’s Title Match, Full List Of Participants In Tonight’s Battle Royal

|
NXT Takeover
Nikki Cross is the fourth and final participant in the NXT Takeover: War Games Women’s Championship match after she won a battle royal on tonight’s episode of NXT.
Cross got a second chance at a title opportunity after William Regal entered her in the battle royal; the match at Takeover will now consist of:
The winner of the Fatal 4 Way will win the vacant NXT Women’s Championship; NXT Takeover: War Games takes place on Saturday, November 18th in Houston, Texas.
The following is a list of competitors in tonight’s battle royal:
