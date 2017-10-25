Final Competitor Confirmed For The NXT Takeover: War Games Women’s Title Match, Full List Of Participants In Tonight’s Battle Royal

NXT Takeover

Nikki Cross is the fourth and final participant in the NXT Takeover: War Games Women’s Championship match after she won a battle royal on tonight’s episode of NXT.

Cross got a second chance at a title opportunity after William Regal entered her in the battle royal; the match at Takeover will now consist of:

Kairi Sane (won the Mae Young Classic)

Peyton Royce (won triple threat qualifier on NXT)

Ember Moon (won triple threat qualifier on NXT)

Nikki Cross (won tonight’s battle royal)

The winner of the Fatal 4 Way will win the vacant NXT Women’s Championship; NXT Takeover: War Games takes place on Saturday, November 18th in Houston, Texas.

Related: Kurt Angle Confirmed For WWE RAW TV Taping In The UK Next Month, Triple H Announces NXT Takeover War Games Theme Songs

NXT

The following is a list of competitors in tonight’s battle royal:

Related: NXT Results For 10/25