Who Else Did WWE Consider To Replace Reigns At TLC?, Teasers For Next Week’s Total Divas Debut Released

Who Else Did WWE Consider To Replace Reigns At TLC?

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer reports that, even tho he lived in Minneapolis for many years, Brock Lesnar was never considered to replace Roman Reigns at WWE TLC.

A name that was considered before the spot eventually went to a returning Kurt Angle was Chris Jericho. Jericho reportedly was not available for the show due to his Fozzy schedule.

Teasers For Next Week’s Total Divas Debut Released

WWE has released the following videos on-line teasing the premiere of Total Divas next Wednesday on E!: