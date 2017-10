Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho Escalate War Of Words

Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho have posted the following on Twitter escalating their recent war of words:

Nah,I’m just the guy having those 6 star classics you keep hearing about.Surely Y2J’s had plenty of those in the “BIG LEAGUES” ,right? — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) October 24, 2017

Your matches are incredible. Too bad nobody sees them…. #minorleagues https://t.co/Gk2fL9j6we — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 25, 2017

Photos From Ric Flair’s ESPN 30-For-30 Screening

WWE has released the following photo gallery on Instagram featuring several shots of Superstars attending last night’s ESPN 30-for-30 screening of Ric Flair’s upcoming special: