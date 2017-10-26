Nia Jax Teases That She’ll Compete At Survivor Series, Undefeated Boxer Tries Out For WWE, CM Punk Celebrates A Birthday Today

Nia Jax Teases That She’ll Compete At Survivor Series

Despite all of the recent reports noting Nia Jax is looking to leave WWE she posted the following to Twitter late yesterday afternoon teasing she’ll compete at Survivor Series:

Listen here Maude & Marge! Don’t think I’ll forget what you & your lame crew did to team Red. Just wait until #SurvivorSeries @TaminaSnuka https://t.co/kaMmleAMCP — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) October 25, 2017

Related: The Reason For Nia Jax’s WWE Leave Of Absence Revealed

Undefeated Boxer Tries Out For WWE

WWE.com has a video feature up right now looking at seven foot tall, undefeated Chinese boxer “The Great Wall” Taishan Dong trying out for WWE at their performance center.

You can view their coverage of Dong’s try out by clicking HERE

CM Punk Celebrates A Birthday Today

Today is the 39th birthday of former WWE World Champion and current UFC fighter CM Punk.