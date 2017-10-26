Nia Jax Teases That She’ll Compete At Survivor Series, Undefeated Boxer Tries Out For WWE, CM Punk Celebrates A Birthday Today

|
Nia Jax Teases That She’ll Compete At Survivor Series
Despite all of the recent reports noting Nia Jax is looking to leave WWE she posted the following to Twitter late yesterday afternoon teasing she’ll compete at Survivor Series:
Related: The Reason For Nia Jax’s WWE Leave Of Absence Revealed
Undefeated Boxer Tries Out For WWE
WWE.com has a video feature up right now looking at seven foot tall, undefeated Chinese boxer “The Great Wall” Taishan Dong trying out for WWE at their performance center.
You can view their coverage of Dong’s try out by clicking HERE
CM Punk Celebrates A Birthday Today
Today is the 39th birthday of former WWE World Champion and current UFC fighter CM Punk.