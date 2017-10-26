Updated Plans For A Horsewomen v Horsewomen Match, The Rock Working w/ Headlocked Comics?

Updated Plans For A Horsewomen v Horsewomen Match

Dave Meltzer reports in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE still plans on doing a WWE Horsewomen vs UFC Horsewomen match.

The match is now being planned for WrestleMania and no longer for Survivor Series.

The decision to push the match back is being made because Survivor Series is now heavily being marketed as a “RAW vs Smackdown Live” event. It’s also being said that the match has been pushed back to give more time to the UFC Horsewomen to prepare.

Meltzer notes that Rousey has been at the WWE Performance Center in the past week.

Related: Ronda Rousey Teases Jump To WWE, ‘Would You Really Wanna Know?’

The Rock Possibly Working w/ Headlocked Comics

Yesterday Headlocked Comics, a popular pro wrestling comic book series, posted the following open letter to The Rock attempting to make contact with him so they could get him a copy of their series:

Gonna put this out into the world & see what happens. @bloodysamoan & I would greatly appreciate a signal boost. Open letter to @TheRock. pic.twitter.com/wxJbfG1xz5 — Headlocked Comics (@HeadlockedComic) October 25, 2017

What ensued was an amazing series of exchanges between The Rock and Headlocked that has been recapped below. Needless to say, it looks like The Rock will be giving the series a look and he may even help “take it to the next level” like Headlocked requested: