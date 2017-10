WWE Set To Celebrate 25 Years Of Monday Night RAW PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of RAW this coming January. Here are a few ways they will be celebrating: The January 22nd edition of RAW will be themed for the anniversary It will be held in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center

There will be a 25th Anniversary of RAW DVD set