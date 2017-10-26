What Culture’s Adam Blampied Announces He’s Leaving Cultaholics Following Salacious Allegations

|
Pro Wrestling Sheet has released a new article taking a look at why What Culture personality Adam Blampied is leaving the company..
You can read Pro Wrestling Sheet’s full article by clicking HERE
You can find some highlights below.
Related: WhatCulture Pro Wrestling Set To Re-Launch As Defiant Wrestling, Ex-WWE Star Announced As General Manager
You can find statements from Blampied and the woman below:
A statement, and an apology: pic.twitter.com/33IWeXOSzA
— Adam Blampied (@AdamTheBlampied) October 25, 2017
Adam Blampied is a manipulative sexual predator pic.twitter.com/7YqNVz6OAF
— Ice Foreleg (@SRbackwards) October 25, 2017
He has emotionally abused multiple women and he deserves to suffer the consequences of his actions pic.twitter.com/fZmuMEB5jR
— Ice Foreleg (@SRbackwards) October 25, 2017
Since some people don’t take Blampied’s own admission of guilt as proof, here you guy you vultures pic.twitter.com/ex9o3IwAGK
— Ice Foreleg (@SRbackwards) October 25, 2017
You can read Pro Wrestling Sheet’s full article by clicking HERE