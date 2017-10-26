What Culture’s Adam Blampied Announces He’s Leaving Cultaholics Following Salacious Allegations

Pro Wrestling Sheet has released a new article taking a look at why What Culture personality Adam Blampied is leaving the company..

A woman has accused Blampied of manipulating her to send him nude photos

Blampied claims he did not make threats or offer perks in exchange for the nudes

Blampied does admit that he did exploit his public position to manipulate her into sending the nudes

The woman claims the situation has affected her mental health

Other women have claimed that Blampied has done the same thing to them

You can find statements from Blampied and the woman below:

A statement, and an apology: pic.twitter.com/33IWeXOSzA

— Adam Blampied (@AdamTheBlampied) October 25, 2017

Adam Blampied is a manipulative sexual predator pic.twitter.com/7YqNVz6OAF

— Ice Foreleg (@SRbackwards) October 25, 2017

He has emotionally abused multiple women and he deserves to suffer the consequences of his actions pic.twitter.com/fZmuMEB5jR

— Ice Foreleg (@SRbackwards) October 25, 2017

Since some people don’t take Blampied’s own admission of guilt as proof, here you guy you vultures pic.twitter.com/ex9o3IwAGK

— Ice Foreleg (@SRbackwards) October 25, 2017

You can read Pro Wrestling Sheet’s full article by clicking HERE