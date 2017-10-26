WWE Reportedly Considering Guest Referee For Brock Lesnar v Jinder Mahal Survivor Series Main Event

Dave Meltzer notes in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE is considering spicing up the Survivor Series “Champion v Champion” main event between Brock Lesnar and Jinder Mahal by adding a special guest referee.

One of the names that’s reportedly being considered for the role is John Cena. Mahal has recently spoken about how he would like to face Cena at WrestleMania and this could serve as a stepping stone to get there.

Vince McMahon apparently has also been considering The Rock or Steve Austin for the role but it would largely depend on their interest, schedules and how much they would cost.

