Flip Gordon On Ring Of Honor Making Him A Better Wrestler, Watch Charlotte vs Paige At The 2015 WWE Survivor Series PPV (Full Match)

Flip Gordon Flip Gordon recently spoke with MLive.com while promoting this weekend’s Ring Of Honor Soaring Eagle Cup; you can read a few highlights below: Flip Gordon comments on how his new position in Ring Of Honor has helped make him better and put more eyes on him: “It puts so many more eyes on me. It forces me to go out there and do my best. I’ve learned so much from being in the ring with all of them. It was really cool to be able to go out there with the guy who people say is the top guy. I can hang with the absolute best.” “At first I was really nervous, but I’ve realized that the mindset from everyone is to go out there and work the best match possible. As soon as you get past being on TV, you get back to basics and go out there and have fun.” ROH’s Soaring Eagle Cup tournament takes place at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Hotel in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, Oct. 28th. Survivor Series The following match features Charlotte versus Paige for the Divas Championship at the 2015 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view: