NXT Recruits Check Out Airboats & Alligators (Video), Where Has WWE’s Tom Phillips Been?

Where’s Tom?
Last week on WWE Smackdown Live, Michael Cole explained Tom Phillips’ absence by saying he was ‘on assignment’ and would return soon.
Phillips was also off of this week’s show, and it is due to him getting married recently, and he was given time off for his honeymoon, but should return soon.
On a rather humorous and related note, Corey Graves offered the following explanation for Phillips’ absence on Tuesday nights:
