Lana On Improving As An In-Ring Performer, How Nikki Bella Has Helped Her Career, Balancing Her Professional And Personal Life

Lana recently spoke with Gabi Duncan for E! News while promoting the new season of Total Divas; you can read the highlights below: Lana comments on showing her fight to be more than a manager on this season of Total Divas: "My whole life, since I've been a little girl, I've watched wrestling and I've always wanted to wrestle. I just never thought that I was good enough to do that. I never thought I had the talent to be a professional wrestler. But I don't want to just hold a microphone and be someone's manager. I want to get in that ring and fight and compete. There's nothing in the entire world that has that adrenaline rush." Lana comments on how Nikki Bella has helped her grow: "Nikki has helped me so, so, so much. There have been times in my wrestling journey—and you're going to see this on the show—when I've gotten discouraged because the success doesn't come overnight. It's a lot of getting in there and failing. She was really the person that kept on encouraging me not to give up, to be resilient, to be brave and to have courage." "At times, I would think maybe I shouldn't continue to pursue my dream of competing in that ring, but she kept on telling me not to give up and keep on training. I wouldn't be where I am now if it wasn't for Nikki Bella." Lana comments on balancing her wrestling career with the prospects of starting a family: "Rusev's Bulgarian, so apparently he feels like we should be getting ready to have children. He's very traditional and I am not traditional. Children aren't really on my mind whatsoever because my career is what's most important to me right now. I'm following my own dreams and aspirations, so you're going to see us work through that as I try to juggle being a good wife and a good career woman."