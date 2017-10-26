Charlotte Comments On Who ‘Ric Flair’ Is To Her, Chris Jericho Featured On Barstool Pizza Review (Video)

Charlotte Flair Charlotte Flair was on ESPN SportsCenter this morning promoting her new book Second Nature and Ric Flair’s upcoming ESPN 30 For 30 film. You can read a few transcribed highlights (credit: Bill Pritchard / Wrestlezone.com) and watch the interview below: Charlotte on who ‘Ric Flair’ is to her: To me he’s Dad, but after this film, the world seeing what the ‘Nature Boy’ means to so many fans, that he’s this larger than life character, and that became who he was, inside the ring and outside the ring, and that’s possibly what made him the greatest of all time. Charlotte on the influence her father’s legacy has on her career: It makes me try that much harder. I wouldn’t change my unlikely journey to WWE, and I talk about that in our book, Second Nature, but knowing what my Dad means to the industry makes me work that much harder because I also want to be the best at what I do. I want the fans to feel my emotion and go on that rollercoaster that the talent does at WWE. Related: Daniel Bryan Confirms Smackdown Women’s Survivor Series Team, Fashion Files Finally Solves Their ‘2B’ Attacker Mystery? (Video) Pizza Of Jericho The following video is a new episode of Barstool Sports Pizza Reviews with Chris Jericho as the special guest reviewer. Jericho, who has a pizza named after him, gave this pizza a 5.1 (on a scale of zero to Dillinger) and talks about some of the worst pizza he and host Dave Portnoy have ever had. Check out the clip below: It’s the Pizza Of Jericho! Slice it up, maaaaan! pic.twitter.com/zTbIdwjBsS — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) October 26, 2017