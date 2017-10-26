Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan On Forging A New Partnership In NXT, Sting’s Squadron Faces The Dangerous Alliance In War Games (Video)

Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan recently spoke with WWE.com; you can read the highlights below:

Danny Burch explains why he and Oney Lorcan are teaming after competing against one another:

“The relationship between Oney and I is simple. It’s built around one word: respect. After we had our first match together on NXT, he gave me another chance, one more match, one more time, when he didn’t have to. He’d beaten me, but he’s a man and a competitor and thrives on competition.”

Lorcan comments on having a new focus, what he and Burch have in common:

“I like that Danny hits just as hard as I do. From now on, all we can do is work hard and stay focused on winning future matches. Up to this point, I see my NXT career as a failure. For more success, I must hit harder. Simple as that.”

