Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan On Forging A New Partnership In NXT, Sting’s Squadron Faces The Dangerous Alliance In War Games (Video)

|
Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan recently spoke with WWE.com; you can read the highlights below:
Danny Burch explains why he and Oney Lorcan are teaming after competing against one another:
Lorcan comments on having a new focus, what he and Burch have in common:
War Games
The following video features highlights from the War Games match between Sting’s Squadron (Sting, Ricky Steamboat, Dustin Rhodes, Nikita Koloff & Barry Windham) and Paul Heyman’s Dangerous Alliance (Steve Austin, Rick Rude, Arn Anderson, Bobby Eaton & Larry Zbyszko) at WCW WrestleWar 1992: