Mick Foley On Which WWE Star He’d Like To Write For, Who Would Be A Good Feud In His Prime, Favorite Foreign Object To Get Hit With

Mick Foley recently participated in a Reddit AMA; you can check out some highlights below: His favorite foreign object he ever got hit with: Chris Jericho hit me with a copy of my own book in 1999. He got the victory, because it was such a large volume – but I made a heckuva comeback. I told him he wanted more of me I would be at the bookstore and gave an address. It was the largest turnout I had ever had! His favorite ‘Face of Foley’: Not sure he has ever been counted as a distinct face, but I think my character as Commissioner in 2000 was different enough to be included as one! Definitely the most fun I ever had – I showed up late, left early, didn’t have to change clothes, and said whatever I felt like saying. Mick comments on his upcoming acting role: Well, I have done some acting. I really enjoyed being in an upcoming film called “The Peanut Butter Falcon” with Dakota Johnson, Shia LaBeouf, Thomas Hayden Church – and Jake the snake Roberts is the meanest backyard wrestler you will ever meet. I really enjoy the instantaneous feedback you get from wrestling, one man shows, and wearing the red suit Which WWE star he’d like to write a storyline for: I would love to write something for Becky Lynch. I’ve mentioned before that I don’t think we’ve seen the best of her – and her ability to dig down deep for promos is still somewhat underutilized. Foley reveals which current WWE stars he thinks would have been a good feud in his prime: In my prime, I think I could’ve had really good matches with any number of WWE superstars. I think he cactus/Owens match could’ve been great, or a mankind/bray Wyatt match could’ve had some amazing build up