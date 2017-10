Brandi Rhodes recently took part in an interview with Ring Of Honor; you can read a few excerpts below: Brandi Rhodes comments on facing Kelly Klein in her first Women of Honor singles match: When you’re in the ring with somebody like Kelly Klein, who’s never been submitted or pinned with Women of Honor, that’s a lot to take in. She’s obviously very confident. She had some moments, though, where I noticed overconfidence, which allowed me to kind of get a little bit of an upper hand on her a couple of times. If I ever come face to face with her again, I definitely see that working to my advantage. That is how you can chop somebody like Kelly Klein down. Hopefully I can get a rematch. Brandi on if she has more to prove because she is Cody Rhodes’ wife and doesn’t have as much in-ring experience as other ROH women: I absolutely have more to prove than anybody who steps foot in that ring. I’ve had a target on my back since the second I opened my mouth and said that I want to do more. People these days don’t really like that. It’s kind of “stay in your role.” I don’t have a role. I’m not very good at staying in my lane, and I’m not confined to any role or by any rules. So, naturally, there’s always going to be a target on my back. Everybody’s going to look for any mistake they can find whether it’s in the ring or outside the ring. My job is to stay focused on what I’m trying to do. There will be haters along the way and there will be fans along the way. I am definitely very aware that I’m somebody who’s always got a target on them. Brandi reveals her goals as a competitor in Ring Of Honor: I’m already meeting a lot of them, because one of my goals was just to actually become a competitor. I couldn’t just walk in and say, “Hey, I’m Brandi Rhodes and I’m going to wrestle.” You actually have to have some ability and earn your keep. I’ve shown that I’m determined, I’ve shown ability and I’ve shown that I can hang in the ring with these women. Am I the world’s greatest wrestler? Not today. Will I be to tomorrow? Wait and see. My goals are to keep trending upward and changing people’s minds. The more comfortable I get, that’s when the wins will happen.