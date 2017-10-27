John Cena Set For Q&A Event In England, English Football Star Uses Wrestling Goal Celebration (Video)

John Cena Set For Q&A Event In England

WWE superstar John Cena is set to take part in a one-off Q&A event in Sheffield, England. The show will take place on December 4th, and the 16-time world champion will be answering a variety of questions from both the host and the fans.

English Football Star Uses Wrestling Goal Celebration (Video)

Using different sports within a football celebration is quite common over in the States, but in England, you don’t see it all too often. That’s why it was quite the noteworthy moment this week when West Ham United’s Angelo Ogbonna used the ‘too sweet’ hand sign when celebrating his goal against Tottenham Hotspur.