5 Underrated Undertaker Moments (Video), Several Names From Wrestling Appear At Ric Flair Premiere (Photo)

5 Underrated Undertaker Moments (Video) Following his appearance at last night’s Ric Flair 30 for 30 premiere, WWE has released a video that highlights The Undertaker’s five most underrated moments from throughout his career. Many fans are speculating as to whether or not he’ll have one more match next year in New Orleans, but it has yet to be confirmed or denied. RELATED: NFL Star Gets Custom Undertaker Cleats (Photos)

Several Names From Wrestling Appear At Ric Flair Premiere (Photo) During last night’s 30 for 30 premiere ‘Nature Boy’, several top stars from the past and present turned out in Atlanta to honour the 16-time world champion. The stars were OUT for the Atlanta premiere of @ESPN‘s @30for30 film #NatureBoy! @RealDDP @HEELZiggler @MichaelPSHayes1 @LukeGallowsWWE pic.twitter.com/MYKbTbNG8C — WWE (@WWE) October 27, 2017