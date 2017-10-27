WrestleMania 34 General Ticket Prices, New Episode Of Being The Elite Released (Video)

WrestleMania 34 General Ticket Prices Whilst the travel packages for WrestleMania 34 are set to go on sale this Monday, some people will be looking to buy everything separately. Lucky for those people, it seems as if PWInsider have received the official prices prior to the actual tickets going on sale in November. $2,000 – Golden Ringside

$1,000 – Ringside

$850 – Floor seating near entrance aisle

$450 – Floor seating, some bleacher seating on floor level

$350 – 100 level, central sections

$250 and $200 – remainder of 100 levels

$175 – 200 level sections

$150 – 300 level sections

$100 – several 500 level sections located directly across from Wrestlemania entrance ramp

$75 – remainder of 500 level sections

$50 – 600 level, centred sections

$35 – 600 level, corner sections


