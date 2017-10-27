WrestleMania 34 General Ticket Prices, New Episode Of Being The Elite Released (Video)

|
WrestleMania 34 General Ticket Prices
Whilst the travel packages for WrestleMania 34 are set to go on sale this Monday, some people will be looking to buy everything separately. Lucky for those people, it seems as if PWInsider have received the official prices prior to the actual tickets going on sale in November.
RELATED: WrestleMania 34 Travel Package Prices Confirmed
New Episode Of Being The Elite Released (Video)
As Bullet Club continue to pick up steam, so does their YouTube series ‘Being The Elite’. The latest episode, titled Prisoners of War, features all of the show’s regulars including Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks & Marty Scurll.