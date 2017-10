As revealed by the man himself on Twitter, multi-time WWE champion Triple H will be returning to in-ring competition once again next week during the company’s European Tour. The Game will be performing in Glasgow, Brighton, London, Minehead and Cardiff, with the news coming after he recently returned to the ring in Santiago, Chile. U.K., be ready. I’ll be there. In the middle of the ring.

Glasgow 11/1

Brighton 11/2

London 11/3

Minehead 11/4

Cardiff 11/5#WWEUKTour — Triple H (@TripleH) October 27, 2017