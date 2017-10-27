Interesting Note From Undertaker’s Appearance At Ric Flair’s Premiere (Photo)

The world of wrestling took to social media last night in order to celebrate the images coming out of Ric Flair’s 30 for 30 premiere in Atlanta. One shot, in particular, received a great deal of attention as it featured The Undertaker posing with The Nature Boy on the red carpet. Flair himself recently tweeted out a close-up of the image, and we thought it was worth noting that The Deadman’s hair is black. For anyone else, this wouldn’t be worth mentioning, but usually, Taker allows his hair to go grey when he’s not competing at any point in the near future. Whilst this could easily just be a coincidence, we felt as if it was worth mentioning given The Phenom’s tendency to return from time to time. Taker pic.twitter.com/CAn44fyoBg — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 27, 2017