On the most recent episode of Pro Wrestling Sheet’s podcast Ryan Satin had the following to say:

I was told that when they were coming up with different pitches for the match that Finn was gonna have as a replacement for him versus Sister Abigail, one of the things that was brought up was a 4 on 4 match where he would team with Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and AJ Styles to basically have a Bullet Club reunion of sorts.

You can find Satin’s full article regarding this story HERE

WWE TLC Results: AJ Styles vs Finn Balor (Photos / Video)