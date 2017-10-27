Diamond Dallas Page Talks Growing Up With Dyslexia & ADD, IMPACT Wrestling Ratings Down

Diamond Dallas Page Shares Stories of Growing Up With Dyslexia & ADD

In a video, uploaded to WWE‘s twitter in partnership with Understood, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page talked about living with Dyslexia & ADD.

DDP: When I was 8, 9, 10, no one knew what ADD was, no one knew what Dyslexia was. I was reading at a third-grade level at the age of 30.

In the video, DDP talks with a young martial artist about growing up with ADD & Dyslexia, as well as living, learning, and setting goals for oneself.

Related: DDP on Being Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

IMPACT Wrestling Viewership D own

Dave Scherer at PWInsider is reporting that this week’s viewership for IMPACT Wrestling is down to 231,000 from last week’s 267,000. According to the numbers, IMPACT has continued its slump from 10/12, when viewership was 279,000. The lowest viewership of 2017 remains the week of 9/7 with 227,000.