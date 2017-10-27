Bella Twins Planning To Wrestle In 2018

|
Bellas Planning To Wrestle In 2018
In an interview with E! News, Nikki & Brie Bella announced that they plan to get back into a WWE ring in 2018. Brie Bella has even begun working with a personal trainer, has gotten in the ring, and says her “journey’s a little longer than [she] expected.”
Brie’s last match in WWE was in a 10-Diva Tag Match on the Wrestlemania 32 Kickoff show, while Nikki’s last match was a tag match with John Cena at Wrestlemania 33.