Bella Twins Planning To Wrestle In 2018

Bellas Planning To Wrestle In 2018

In an interview with E! News, Nikki & Brie Bella announced that they plan to get back into a WWE ring in 2018. Brie Bella has even begun working with a personal trainer, has gotten in the ring, and says her “journey’s a little longer than [she] expected.”

There’s no doubt about it: The @BellaTwins are ready to be FEARLESS and get into BRIE MODE again in a @WWE ring! https://t.co/Zb8tUI5LSm — WWE (@WWE) October 27, 2017

Brie’s last match in WWE was in a 10-Diva Tag Match on the Wrestlemania 32 Kickoff show, while Nikki’s last match was a tag match with John Cena at Wrestlemania 33.