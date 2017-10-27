Kevin Sullivan Reveals Secret To Towering Over Opponents In the latest episode of The School of Morton podcast, Ricky Morton had “The Taskmaster” Kevin Sullivan in to talk about his career in ECW, WCW & the territories. During the episode, Sullivan revealed how the diminutive wrestler was able to appear so domineering over opponents, who’d sometimes be a full foot taller: “We were an illusion. I was 5’8” at tops but I was 250 and what I did was I would go to the ring first with a whirlwind and as Blackjack came down he was 6’ 9” I would jump him… beat him up and then throw him in the ring and when I came in the ring I was standing up above him and as you are looking at someone in the ring they’re up four feet anyway so the size difference was he was laying down and I was up so I looked like King Kong.” This and more is available in the latest episode of The School of Morton, available on iTunes & podbean.

The press-release (via Scotty Cambpell) in full: The fourth episode of the School of Morton podcast co-hosted by WWE Hall of Fame Inductee Ricky Morton of the Rock n’ Roll Express is available for download right now! This week’s guest is Kevin Sullivan.

The "Taskmaster" Kevin Sullivan details working in WCW and as booker for WCW, ECW, and the territories. He issues his thoughts on Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, Kurt Angle, A.J. Styles, and Finn Balor. The psychology of wrestling is discussed at length including comparisons of today's WWE to yesteryear. Kevin Sullivan reveals the origins of his often used foreign object, the spike. He offers memories of working with Mick Foley and Abdullah The Butcher.