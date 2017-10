Reno Scum Depart IMPACT Wrestling

PWInsider’s Mike Johnson is reporting that Adam Thornstowe, member of Reno Scum, has announced the team’s departure from IMPACT Wrestling.

Parted ways with @IMPACTWRESTLING Thankful for the opportunity and support they gave me through injury. Let’s do it again down the road. Oi! — Reno Scum Thornstowe (@Thornstowe_Scum) October 27, 2017

The team was brought into IMPACT by Jeff Jarrett, before Jarrett’s departure. The team had not been on TV in some time, as Thornstowe was dealing with a bicep injury.