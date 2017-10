WWE 2K18 Releases Patch 1.03

2K Games has released the latest patch for WWE 2K18. Announced to the game’s twitter page, the latest patch addresses bugs in Road To Glory mode, Create-A-Highlight-Reel, & More.

#WWE2K18 PS4 Patch 1.03 notes. Download it now. Xbox One and PC patches coming soon. Details in the 2K Forums: https://t.co/zKM0RpZl3m pic.twitter.com/YIthYy5I93 — WWE 2K18 (@WWEgames) October 27, 2017

There are still gameplay bugs that have yet to be addressed by Patch 1.03, but those issues are expected to be addressed in future patches.