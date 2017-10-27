205 Live Star Spreads Word About Chicago Wrestler’s Injury Relief Fund

Mustafa Ali Spreads Word About Fellow Wrestler’s Injury Relief Fund

WWE 205 Live Superstar Mustafa Ali took the time to help out an old rival from his days on the Chicago independent scene. The cruiserweight helped spread the word about the injury fund of Chicago independent wrestler, and former Freelance Wrestling Champion, Isaias Velazquez. Velazquez was hurt at a local show on August 28th, suffering head and neck injuries after being dropped on his head in a freak accident. The fund was started by Chicago wrestler and promoter Matt Knicks.

Respect @DazeZhaVoo both in/out of the ring. Suffered an injury & is trying to battle some medical bills. Plz help! https://t.co/FiGobaVeYC — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) October 27, 2017

Any donations can be made to the GoFundMe page by clicking HERE.