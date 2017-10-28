Nikki Bella Reflects On WrestleMania Axxess (Video), The Rock Praises Tessa Blanchard (Photos)

Nikki Bella Reflects On WrestleMania Axxess (Video)

In a bonus clip from this week’s episode of Total Divas, former Divas Champion Nikki Bella can be seen reflecting on the loyalty of her fanbase following a signing session at WrestleMania Axxess. The ‘Fearless One’ is supposedly interested in making a return alongside her sister Brie, despite the fact that the season finale of Total Bellas made it seem as if she’d be moving towards retirement.

Seeing the @WWEUniverse don her FEARLESS gear will always get the emotions going for Nikki @BellaTwins… #TotalBellas pic.twitter.com/byL00Yrn1q — WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2017

The Rock Praises Tessa Blanchard (Photos)

During a recent Twitter exchange, WWE legend The Rock praised former NXT superstar Tessa Blanchard. The youngster has had several interactions with The Great One over the years and was most recently seen competing in the Mae Young Classic. Many fans are eager to see her re-join WWE on a full-time basis, but that has yet to occur.