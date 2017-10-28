Chris Jericho Thanks Fans For Fozzy’s Recent Success, Cesaro Promotes WWE’s Upcoming Shows In Germany (Photo)

Chris Jericho Thanks Fans For Fozzy’s Recent Success

WWE legend Chris Jericho has taken to Instagram in order to thank his legions of fans for their support of Fozzy’s recent single Judas, which has been the band’s biggest success story to date. The song has hit the mainstream in a big way over the last few months, and was even one of the official theme songs for NXT TakeOver: Chicago.

It’s been a HUGE week for @fozzyrock & the #Judas album! Thanks to everybody who helped the record go to TOP FORTY and all the stations who supported us! We will be seeing all of you SOON… A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

Cesaro Promotes WWE’s Upcoming Shows In Germany (Photo)

WWE superstar Cesaro will be returning to Europe in the next few weeks courtesy of WWE’s annual November tour, and given how he’s one of the company’s biggest stars from the continent, it’s no surprise to see him promoting the German shows that he’ll be a part of. Interestingly enough, a few years back Cesaro was briefly billed as being from Germany before WWE decided to revert him back to being Swiss.