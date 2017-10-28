Shelton Benjamin vs Christian (Full Match), Los Angeles Clippers Set To Host ‘WWE Night’ (Photo)

Shelton Benjamin vs Christian (Full Match) Ahead of this year’s Survivor Series event, WWE has uploaded the full Intercontinental Championship match between Shelton Benjamin and Christian from 2004. The duo, who also competed against one another a few years later for the ECW Championship, are leading very different lives nowadays with Christian moving into the podcast world meanwhile Benjamin continues to impress on SmackDown Live alongside Chad Gable. RELATED: Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin Issue Warning To The Usos (Video)

Los Angeles Clippers Set To Host ‘WWE Night’ (Photo) For the first time ever, the Los Angeles Clippers will be hosting a WWE Night when they host the Detroit Pistons later on today. The event will feature appearances from The Miz, Darren Young, Becky Lynch and Enzo Amore. .@mikethemiz @BeckyLynchWWE @real1 and I will be in the building!

10/28 Pistons vs Clippers @WWE

Special tickets get you a special tee! pic.twitter.com/p89qEC4Yc5 — nodaysoff D-Young (@DarrenYoungWWE) October 27, 2017