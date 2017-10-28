WWE Network Schedule For Upcoming Week Revealed, The Shield Edition Of ‘Table For 3’ Confirmed

The official schedule for the upcoming week of WWE Network programming has been released, with the highlight being a brand new edition of the popular Table for 3 series that will feature all three members of The Shield.

Monday following Raw, it will be a brand-new episode of “Table for 3” featuring Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose

This is the following description: “Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose reunite for a dinner that would inspire the return of The Hounds of Justice, The Shield!

Tuesday at 10 AM Eastern, it will be the live stream debut of WCW Halloween Havoc 1998.

Tuesday at 4 PM, it will be the live stream debut of the October 31, 2011 edition of Raw which features the following: “The Rock answers John Cena’s request. CM Punk looks to settle a score with WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio. The Muppets arrive on RAW.”

Tuesday at 6 PM Eastern, it will be the live stream debut of Smackdown from October 29, 2015 which has the following description: “The Wyatt Family face off against Dean Ambrose, Cesaro, and Ryback in the main event. Plus, Roman Reigns, Dolph Ziggler, and many more!”

Tuesday at 10 PM, it will be a brand-new “205 Live.”

Wednesday at 8 PM Eastern, it will be a brand-new WWE NXT which will feature the following: “SAnitY defends the NXT Tag Team Championships against The Authors of Pain. Plus, Nikki Cross, Johnny Gargano, and more in action!”

Friday at 3 PM Eastern, It will be “Flashback Friday” looking at “22 Giant Years Of The Big Show”:

At 3 PM Eastern, it will be Halloween Havoc 95 which features The Giant versus Hollywood Hogan in both a monster truck sumo battle and a match for the WCW World Heavyweight Title.

At 6 PM Eastern, it will be the live stream debut Smackdown from April 22, 2011, which features Kane and Big Show battling The Corre’s Justin Gabriel and Heath Slater for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

At 7:30 PM Eastern, it will be “Swerved” featuring the Big Show as a bronze statue at WWE headquarters.

At 8 PM Eastern, it will be the 2012 edition of “Hell in a Cell” which features The Big Show versus Sheamus for the World Heavyweight Title.

At 11 PM Eastern, It will be the “History of the World Heavyweight Championship” documentary from 2009.

Saturday at 12 AM Eastern, It will be the live stream debut of World-Class Championship Wrestling from November 2, 1982 which features the following: “Kevin Von Erich takes on Wild Bill Irwin in the Main Event. The Fabulous Freebirds vs. Gran Marcus and the Destroyer. Great Kabuki and more.”

Saturday at 3 PM Eastern, it will be a brand-new ” This Week in WWE.”

Sunday at 11 AM Eastern, it was the live stream debut of Raw from November 15, 2015 which features the following: “While the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament continues, things get personal between Paige and Divas Champion Charlotte.”

Sunday at 1:30 PM Eastern, will be live stream debut of Smackdown from November 19, 2015 which features the following: “Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose take on Alberto Del Rio and Kevin Owens in the main event. Plus, The Wyatt Family, Charlotte, and many more!”

Sunday at 3 PM Eastern, it will be Survivor Series 2015.