WWE Raw GM Kurt Angle has already been confirmed to appear on the UK’s edition of Monday Night Raw in Manchester, but now he’s also set to appear at one of their house shows in Birmingham, England. In addition to this, WWE UK’s Twitter account has revealed that Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins will defend their Raw Tag Team Championships on the upcoming European Tour in Glasgow, London, Brighton, Cardiff & Minehead. RELATED: Kurt Angle Confirmed For WWE Raw TV Taping In The UK Next Month …plus @RealKurtAngle will be at #WWEBirmingham IN PERSON on November 7 https://t.co/FiUU0DFCfb — WWE UK (@WWEUK) October 28, 2017