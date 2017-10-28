Former WhatCulture Personality Adam Blampied Officially Fired From Cultaholic

The last few days have certainly been eventful for both WhatCulture and the upcoming Cultaholic, and yet, the controversy in question has nothing to do with either company – at least, not directly. As many of you now know, former WCPW general manager Adam Blampied announced on Wednesday night that he’d be taking a leave of absence from the business after admitting to manipulating several women in exchange for sexual images. Since then there’s been a great deal of pressure from fans who wanted to see Blampied removed from the Cultaholic project, and last night, their wish was granted. As seen below, the official Cultaholic account on Twitter revealed that Adam’s contract had been terminated with immediate effect, which will be seen as justice being served by many. As of Friday, October 27, 2017 Adam Blampied’s employment with Cultaholic Ventures LTD has been terminated with immediate effect. — Cultaholic (@Cultaholic) October 27, 2017