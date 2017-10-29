Emma Heartbroken Following WWE Release

Emma has posted the following to Twitter seeming to react to the news of her WWE release:

Final Day For Foley’s ‘Wrestlers For Puerto Rico’ Auction

Today is the final day of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s “Wrestlers For Puerto Rico” auction.

You can view all of the items available for bidding as well as place your own bids by clicking HERE

You can find some social media posts from Foley discussing the auction below: