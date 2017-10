Paige Praises Summer Rae Following WWE Release

Paige has just posted the following to Twitter commenting on Summer Rae following her release earlier this morning:

I love @RealSummerWWE too. She was nice to me since day 1!! She’s beautiful inside and out! #thankyousummer https://t.co/rAPOVohHxK — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) October 29, 2017

