Lio Rush On Emma’s Release ‘These Are The Things That Happen When You’re Not Truly Ready For Asuka’

October 29, 2017

Newly debuted NXT Superstar Lio Rush has posted the following to Twitter commenting on Emma's WWE release:

I guess these are the things that happen when you're not TRULY ready for @WWEAsuka

— M.O.T.H (@itsLioRush) October 29, 2017