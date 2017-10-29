Lio Rush On Emma’s Release ‘These Are The Things That Happen When You’re Not TRULY Ready For Asuka’

Nick Hausman

Lio Rush On Emma’s Release ‘These Are The Things That Happen When You’re Not Truly Ready For Asuka’

Newly debuted NXT Superstar Lio Rush has posted the following to Twitter commenting on Emma’s WWE release:

