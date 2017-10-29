Peyton Royce Questions Lio Rush’s Professionalism, Alexa Bliss & Big Cass Appear At Ringside Fest (Photos)

Peyton Royce Questions Lio Rush’s Professionalism

NXT Superstar Peyton Royce has posted the following to Twitter responding to fellow NXT Superstar Lio Rush’s controversial tweet earlier this morning regarding Emma’s WWE release:

Wow, kid. Didn’t you just get here? Professionalism goes a long way. — Peyton Royce (@WWEPeytonRoyce) October 29, 2017

