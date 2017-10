WWE superstar Sasha Banks has praised Emma following her WWE release, calling her the ‘hardest worker’. Banks and Emma have worked together several times over the last few months. Hardest worker!!! — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) October 29, 2017 #ThankYouEmma#ThankYouSummer#ThankYouDarren love you all! — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) October 29, 2017