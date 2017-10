Gentleman Jack Gallagher has hit back at NXT superstar Lio Rush, claiming that his apology wasn’t done in the correct manner. Rush’s comments have caused a great deal of controversy over the last few hours, and given that he’s still fairly new to the scene in WWE, it’s not a great start for the former ROH star. Apologising because people didn’t like your joke, not for joking about someone losing their job. Also, try the English classes at the PC. https://t.co/tZnaDzqB5K — Jack A. Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) October 29, 2017