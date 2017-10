One half of The Revival, Dash Wilder, is the latest to weigh in on the Lio Rush situation over Twitter. Wilder has criticised the former ROH superstar for his comments on Emma’s release, which seems to be an indication of things to come for Lio if tonight’s events are anything to go by. So busy trying to be a comedian, you forget you’re a dumbass https://t.co/lQbsyWzAsk — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) October 29, 2017