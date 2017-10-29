Info For NJPW’s Road To Power Struggle Event, Super Jr. Tag Tournament Semi-Finals, Start Time & More

New Japan Pro-Wrestling will be broadcasting Road To Power Struggle in the early hours of Monday morning. While the promotion has been running the Road to Power Struggle tour since 10/18, tonight’s show is important, as it will feature the Semi-Final matches of the 2017 Super Junior Tag Team Torunament.

The Super Junior Tag Tournament is an annual single-elimination tournament that crowns the number one contender to the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship. The final match will be held at Power Struggle on 11/5.

The semi-finals matches will be:

As of press time, the full card had not been announced. The show is set to begin at 5:30AM CST, and will be broadcast live on njpwworld.com.

The tournament bracket is below:

