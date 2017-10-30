Live In Progress: NJPW Road To Power Struggle Results

Share your thoughts in the comments and tweet along with the hashtag #njpst. NJPW Road To Power Struggle is available at njpwworld.com. First Match: Suzuki-gun (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi) vs. Tiger Mask & Jushin “Thunder” Liger Suzuki-gun assault Liger & Tiger before the bell. Taichi takes Liger into the entry way, while TAKA goes almost literally hunting for Tiger Mask IV, stalking him around the ring. After a countout tease, the match found a groove with the classic rhythm of young heels out-maneuvering the masked elder statesmen of New Japan. After a dominant match, Suzuki-gun throw Tiger Mask & Liger out of the ring. Tiger Mask & Liger end up hiding underneath the ring. After another countout tease, Tiger Mask sneaks back into the ring to get a crucifix on a confused TAKA for the pinfall. WINNERS: Tiger Mask & Jushin “Thunder” Liger. Second Match: CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Toru Yano) vs. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka) Minoru Suzuki uses a bullrope to drag Yano through the arena before the bell. He beats him. He chokes him. He throws him in the ring. He chokes him. He kicks the referee. He chokes him some more. Goto tries to stop him. Eventually Senior Referee Tiger Hitori runs in and DQs Suzuki. After the match, Suzuki essentially hangs and beats Yano within an inch of his life. The Suzuki-Yano rivalry is getting ugly. WINNERS: CHAOS…technically.