Roman Reigns is still not cleared to return to in-ring competition

He will not be at RAW tonight or be a part of WWE’s UK tour this week

WWE’s UK tour line-up has been changed to now feature Ambrose & Rollins defending the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships as opposed to advertising The Shield reunion bouts

One source that spoke to PWInsider believes that WWE is hopeful that Reigns’ will be recovered from illness in time for Survivor Series